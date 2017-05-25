Col. Lars Zetterstrom, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District Commander delivers a Memorial Day greeting and gives a shout out to the Houston Astros.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 16:42
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|527188
|VIRIN:
|170525-A-OD080-115
|Filename:
|DOD_104410480
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Houston Astros shout out, by Jay Townsend, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT