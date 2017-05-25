(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Houston Astros shout out

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Jay Townsend 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Col. Lars Zetterstrom, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District Commander delivers a Memorial Day greeting and gives a shout out to the Houston Astros.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 16:42
    Category: Greetings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Houston Astros shout out, by Jay Townsend, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Galveston District

