B-Roll footage of Navy Divers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 in the dive tank in Times Square as part of Fleet Week New York 2017. Fleet Week New York, now in its 29th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki/Released)
|05.25.2017
|05.25.2017 16:53
|B-Roll
|527185
|170525-N-SF508-001
|DOD_104410477
|00:03:41
|MANHATTAN, NY, US
This work, Navy Divers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 in the dive tank in Times Square as part of Fleet Week New York 2017, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
