Marine Corps Commandant, General Robert Neller, reminds Marines to stay safe.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 16:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527174
|VIRIN:
|170525-M-IP911-342
|Filename:
|DOD_104410379
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, May 25, 2017, by LCpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT