School Liaison Program reduces impact of mobile military lifestyle on school age children during permanent change of station moves.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 15:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|527170
|VIRIN:
|170525-M-UF252-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104410243
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
This work, School Liaison Program assists service members with school age children moving to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, by Nathan Hanks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
