(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Jenny Casey says not 'Hard to Tell' fans to Wear It

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Country Music Artist Jenny Casey says it's not "Hard to Tell" fans to Wear It when recreating at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes! She wants her fans to have fun, be careful, stay safe, and to wear life jackets at Corps lakes. To learn more about the Corps of Engineers Water Safety Program, go to www.pleasewearit.com. To learn more about this artist, go to www.jennycasey.com. (USACE video by Leon Roberts) #WearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #CorpsLakes

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 15:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 527164
    VIRIN: 170525-A-EO110-001
    Filename: DOD_104410120
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jenny Casey says not 'Hard to Tell' fans to Wear It, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Corps of Engineers
    Country Music
    Life Jacket
    Life Jackets
    Water Safety
    Corps Lakes
    Wear It
    I Love This Life Jacket
    Jenny Casey
    Hard to Tell

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT