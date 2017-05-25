Country Music Artist Jenny Casey says it's not "Hard to Tell" fans to Wear It when recreating at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes! She wants her fans to have fun, be careful, stay safe, and to wear life jackets at Corps lakes. To learn more about the Corps of Engineers Water Safety Program, go to www.pleasewearit.com. To learn more about this artist, go to www.jennycasey.com. (USACE video by Leon Roberts) #WearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #CorpsLakes
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 15:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|527164
|VIRIN:
|170525-A-EO110-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104410120
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Jenny Casey says not 'Hard to Tell' fans to Wear It, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT