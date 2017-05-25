Jenny Casey says not 'Hard to Tell' fans to Wear It

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Country Music Artist Jenny Casey says it's not "Hard to Tell" fans to Wear It when recreating at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes! She wants her fans to have fun, be careful, stay safe, and to wear life jackets at Corps lakes. To learn more about the Corps of Engineers Water Safety Program, go to www.pleasewearit.com. To learn more about this artist, go to www.jennycasey.com. (USACE video by Leon Roberts) #WearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #CorpsLakes