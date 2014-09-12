THIS PRODUCTION IS TO RECRUIT SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES CAREER ENLISTED AVIATORS (SOFCEA) FOR AFSOC. PROVIDING AN OVERVIEW OF THE MC-130 FLIGHT ENGINEER IN ACTION. MARKET/RECRUIT SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES CAREER ENLISTED AVIATORS (SOFCEA) FOR AFSOC
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 15:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527157
|VIRIN:
|141209-F-F3230-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104410002
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MC-130 FLIGHT ENGINEER, by Thomas Cowan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT