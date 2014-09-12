(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MC-130 FLIGHT ENGINEER

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2014

    Video by Thomas Cowan 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    THIS PRODUCTION IS TO RECRUIT SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES CAREER ENLISTED AVIATORS (SOFCEA) FOR AFSOC. PROVIDING AN OVERVIEW OF THE MC-130 FLIGHT ENGINEER IN ACTION. MARKET/RECRUIT SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES CAREER ENLISTED AVIATORS (SOFCEA) FOR AFSOC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2014
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 15:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527157
    VIRIN: 141209-F-F3230-0002
    Filename: DOD_104410002
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC-130 FLIGHT ENGINEER, by Thomas Cowan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AVIATORS
    FLIGHT ENGINEER
    MC-130
    SOFCEA
    AVIATORS. MC-130

