    2013 Commandant & First Lady of the Marine Corps Holiday Message

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2014

    Video by Kimberly Hardison 

    Headquarters Marine Corps   

    The Commandant and First Lady of the Marine Corps send a holiday greeting to Marines, sailors and their family members, thanking them for their service and commitment to the Corps.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2014
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527153
    VIRIN: 140124-M-M0231-0001
    Filename: DOD_104409983
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2013 Commandant & First Lady of the Marine Corps Holiday Message, by Kimberly Hardison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    FAMILY MEMBERS
    COMMANDANT
    FIRST LADY
    HOLIDAY MESSAGE
    SAILORS
    MARINE CORPS
    MARINES

