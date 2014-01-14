The Commandant and First Lady of the Marine Corps send a holiday greeting to Marines, sailors and their family members, thanking them for their service and commitment to the Corps.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|527153
|VIRIN:
|140124-M-M0231-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104409983
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2013 Commandant & First Lady of the Marine Corps Holiday Message, by Kimberly Hardison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT