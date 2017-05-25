President Trump at the European Council

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/527124" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arrival of President of the United States Donald Trump at the European Council.

Meeting of President of the United States Donald Trump with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

Meeting of President of the United States Donald Trump with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the EC.

Departure of President of the United States Donald Trump.