    President Trump at the European Council

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    05.25.2017

    Video by Laurens Vermeire 

    U.S. Department of State

    Arrival of President of the United States Donald Trump at the European Council.
    Meeting of President of the United States Donald Trump with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.
    Meeting of President of the United States Donald Trump with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the EC.
    Departure of President of the United States Donald Trump.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527124
    VIRIN: 170525-G-XX123-101
    Filename: DOD_104409501
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    POTUS
    EU
    Trump

