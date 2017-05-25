President Trump at the European Council

Arrival of President of the United States Donald Trump at the European Council.
Meeting of President of the United States Donald Trump with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.
Meeting of President of the United States Donald Trump with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the EC.
Departure of President of the United States Donald Trump.
