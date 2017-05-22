Iron Focus 17 Urban Warfare Training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldier’s assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conduct urban warfare training, May 22. The Soldiers are participating in Iron Focus 17, which is a brigade level training exercise that allows commanders to exercise their systems and processes, as well as battle tracking and forward support distribution. It also allows them to gauge the status of their readiness and validate processes to ensure they are prepared for worldwide operations.