(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    UFC and AIT Fight Night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Wocken 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Hometown heroes from Planada, California meet 8 April 2017 at Fort Eustis (JBLE), Virginia

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527110
    VIRIN: 170408-F-OI973-910
    Filename: DOD_104409427
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UFC and AIT Fight Night, by SSgt Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Newport News
    @UFC
    Air Combat Command
    Hampton Roads
    ACC
    Langley AFB
    Langley Air Force Base
    Fort Eustis
    Public Affairs
    PA
    military
    Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Ft. Eustis
    JBLE
    Joint Base Langely-Eustis
    Staff Sergeant Benjamin Wocken
    SSgt Ben Wocken
    633rd
    633 ABW/PA
    Air Battle Wing
    @StitchDuran
    @MMAJunkie
    #Planada
    @ABC30

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT