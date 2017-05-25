(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Top Army Officials Testify at SASC Budget Hearing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Acting Army Secretary Robert Speer and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testify on the Army budget proposal and the future years defense program before the Senate Armed Services Committee, May 25, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 14:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 527107
    Filename: DOD_104409391
    Length: 01:54:55
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Army Officials Testify at SASC Budget Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Budget
    Army
    DoD News
    Latest Videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT