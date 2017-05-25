Acting Army Secretary Robert Speer and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testify on the Army budget proposal and the future years defense program before the Senate Armed Services Committee, May 25, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 14:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|527107
|Filename:
|DOD_104409391
|Length:
|01:54:55
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Army Officials Testify at SASC Budget Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT