    Month in Review: April

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing

    This video highlights April 2017 events and news at the 301st Fighter Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527078
    VIRIN: 170525-F-RJ363-250
    Filename: DOD_104408906
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month in Review: April, by TSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    SAPR
    301FW

