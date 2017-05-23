The 82nd Airborne Division held a Memorial Ceremony in honor of fallen All-Americans throughout the years at the 82nd Airborne Division Museum.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527049
|VIRIN:
|170523-A-ID188-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104408793
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All American 100 Memorial Ceremony, by SPC Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT