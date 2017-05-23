(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All American 100 Memorial Ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Spc. Joseph Aleman 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 82nd Airborne Division held a Memorial Ceremony in honor of fallen All-Americans throughout the years at the 82nd Airborne Division Museum.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American 100 Memorial Ceremony, by SPC Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Memorial Ceremony
    Remembrance
    Soldiers
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    All the way
    All American Week
    Fallen Troops
    82nd Airborne Division Museum
    AAW100

