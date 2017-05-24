Wingman Wire E2: "Senior strategist turned highly motivated mentor"

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/527036" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In recognition of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, The Wingman Wire honors Maj. Renee Lee, 113th Wing Public Affairs Officer and senior strategic planning adviser within the Bureau of Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. In addition to long-term communication goals on U.S. foreign policy priorities, and liaison for major events and summits, Lee is an active mentor to the next generation of military leaders within the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Moreover, she serves as VP of communications for PPALM and as a general member of the State Department’s Asian American Foreign Affairs Association. Lee previously served as communications advisor to the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (WHIAAPI) in 2016.