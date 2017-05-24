(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wingman Wire E2: "Senior strategist turned highly motivated mentor"

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    DC National Guard

    In recognition of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, The Wingman Wire honors Maj. Renee Lee, 113th Wing Public Affairs Officer and senior strategic planning adviser within the Bureau of Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. In addition to long-term communication goals on U.S. foreign policy priorities, and liaison for major events and summits, Lee is an active mentor to the next generation of military leaders within the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Moreover, she serves as VP of communications for PPALM and as a general member of the State Department’s Asian American Foreign Affairs Association. Lee previously served as communications advisor to the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (WHIAAPI) in 2016.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wingman Wire E2: "Senior strategist turned highly motivated mentor", by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

