(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Security Forces IDF Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    05.17.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Crawley 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    455th Expeditionary Security Forces members at Bagram train on life saving procedures in the case of an indirect fire attack.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527027
    VIRIN: 170517-F-TU341-0001
    Filename: DOD_104408456
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces IDF Training, by SrA Joshua Crawley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mortar
    Department of Defense
    Bagram Airfield
    U.S. Central Command
    MRAP
    CENTCOM
    DOD
    Rocket
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Bagram
    Indirect Fire
    455th AEW
    Holiday
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Afghanistan
    Security Forces
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    IDF
    455 Air Expeditionary Wing
    455 AEW
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT