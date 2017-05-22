Kosovo Fuelers

KFOR Multinational Battle Group-East Soldiers of the 2-238 General Support Aviation Battalion set up a Forward Arming and Refueling Point to keep UH-60 BlackHawk helicopters running during training in GJAKOVË, Kosovo on May 23.
Produced by SFC Caleb Barrieau
20th Public Affairs Detachment
Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 11:07
