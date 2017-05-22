(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kosovo Fuelers

    KOSOVO

    05.22.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    KFOR Multinational Battle Group-East Soldiers of the 2-238 General Support Aviation Battalion set up a Forward Arming and Refueling Point to keep UH-60 BlackHawk helicopters running during training in GJAKOVË, Kosovo on May 23.

    Produced by SFC Caleb Barrieau
    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527026
    VIRIN: 170522-A-WB953-278
    Filename: DOD_104408455
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Fuelers, by SFC Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Multinational
    FARP
    Force
    Blackhawk
    KFOR
    Europe
    Fuelers
    Strong
    Soldiers
    Helicopter
    Kosovo
    Army
    UH-60
    USAREUR
    Fueler
    MNBG-East
    GJAKOVË

