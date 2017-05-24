NCAA Women’s College World Series shout out

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526974" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Request for NCAA Women’s College World Series



Event: Military Appreciation Night for the Women’s College World Series from Oklahoma City



Shout out features 2nd Lt. Kasey McCravey, the battalion maintenance officer for Company G, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. McCravey is a former third baseman for the Army West Point softball team and was a nominee for an ESPN Espy Award last year for play of the year after she dove over a Lehigh catcher to score a run. See the play at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6or-MgV4fxc