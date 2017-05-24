Request for NCAA Women’s College World Series
Event: Military Appreciation Night for the Women’s College World Series from Oklahoma City
Shout out features 2nd Lt. Kasey McCravey, the battalion maintenance officer for Company G, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. McCravey is a former third baseman for the Army West Point softball team and was a nominee for an ESPN Espy Award last year for play of the year after she dove over a Lehigh catcher to score a run. See the play at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6or-MgV4fxc
This work, NCAA Women’s College World Series shout out, by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
