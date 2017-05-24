(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCAA Women’s College World Series shout out

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    05.24.2017

    Video by Capt. Scott Walters 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Request for NCAA Women’s College World Series

    Event: Military Appreciation Night for the Women’s College World Series from Oklahoma City

    Shout out features 2nd Lt. Kasey McCravey, the battalion maintenance officer for Company G, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. McCravey is a former third baseman for the Army West Point softball team and was a nominee for an ESPN Espy Award last year for play of the year after she dove over a Lehigh catcher to score a run. See the play at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6or-MgV4fxc

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCAA Women’s College World Series shout out, by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

