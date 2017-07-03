(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Marine on load aboard LHD 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.07.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mitchell 

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    WHITE BEACH, Okinawa – Marines assigned to the 31st MEU on load gear and equipment aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) prior to a spring patrol in the Indo-Asia Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 02:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526954
    VIRIN: 170307-N-ZI646-019
    Filename: DOD_104407297
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Marine on load aboard LHD 6, by PO1 James Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    LHD 6
    Sailors
    CTF 76
    Marines
    ESG 7
    on load

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT