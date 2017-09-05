Learning about your host country’s culture is fantastic way to immerse yourself in the country around you but at Osan Elementary School one teacher and his wife are sharing their culture from the other side of the globe. Senior Airman Emili Koonce takes us to a special a performance.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 00:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526916
|VIRIN:
|170509-F-UH796-726
|Filename:
|DOD_104406023
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, Sharing Dances South of the Border, by SrA Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
