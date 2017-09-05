(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sharing Dances South of the Border

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Emili Koonce 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Learning about your host country’s culture is fantastic way to immerse yourself in the country around you but at Osan Elementary School one teacher and his wife are sharing their culture from the other side of the globe. Senior Airman Emili Koonce takes us to a special a performance.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 00:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526916
    VIRIN: 170509-F-UH796-726
    Filename: DOD_104406023
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, Sharing Dances South of the Border, by SrA Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    FAMILIES
    OSAN AIR BASE
    MEXICAN
    OSAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
    BAILE FOLKLORICO
    MEXICAN DANCE CLUB

    • LEAVE A COMMENT