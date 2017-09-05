Sharing Dances South of the Border

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526916" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Learning about your host country’s culture is fantastic way to immerse yourself in the country around you but at Osan Elementary School one teacher and his wife are sharing their culture from the other side of the globe. Senior Airman Emili Koonce takes us to a special a performance.