It’s been said that "An Army moves on its stomach" but for members of the Air National Guard, and the Air Force getting meals into our Air Force is somewhat a tougher challenge.
At Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam members from the 111th Attack Wing Services Squadron, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, joined Team Hickam cooking, prepping and serving one of several meals during their two-week assignment ending May 20, 2017.
This work, 111th Attack Wing serves it up aloha style, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
