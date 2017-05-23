(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    111th Attack Wing serves it up aloha style

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    It’s been said that "An Army moves on its stomach" but for members of the Air National Guard, and the Air Force getting meals into our Air Force is somewhat a tougher challenge.
    At Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam members from the 111th Attack Wing Services Squadron, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, joined Team Hickam cooking, prepping and serving one of several meals during their two-week assignment ending May 20, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 21:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526895
    VIRIN: 170523-Z-QH938-001
    Filename: DOD_104405756
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 111th Attack Wing serves it up aloha style, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Warrington
    Horsham
    111th Attack Wing
    111ATKW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT