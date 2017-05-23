111th Attack Wing serves it up aloha style

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s been said that "An Army moves on its stomach" but for members of the Air National Guard, and the Air Force getting meals into our Air Force is somewhat a tougher challenge.

At Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam members from the 111th Attack Wing Services Squadron, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, joined Team Hickam cooking, prepping and serving one of several meals during their two-week assignment ending May 20, 2017.