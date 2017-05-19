Check out how #TeamKadena's 1-1 ADA Soldiers work closely with their Japanese counterparts. Plus, everyone loves #Explosions #Boom
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 20:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526889
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-JX890-031
|Filename:
|DOD_104405708
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Boom goes the dynamite, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT