(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Asian American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    May is Asian-American Pacific Islander heritage month, but not every story involves a famous figure. Petty Officer Hao Lienh talks about growing up in Vietnam and the United States. California has the largest Asian-American/Pacific Islander population in the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526885
    VIRIN: 150519-N-RG587-001
    Filename: DOD_104405647
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    us
    united states
    america
    electronics
    petty officer
    technician
    vietnamese
    immigrant
    navy
    vietnam
    2nd class
    MC2 Dean Cates

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT