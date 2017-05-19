May is Asian-American Pacific Islander heritage month, but not every story involves a famous figure. Petty Officer Hao Lienh talks about growing up in Vietnam and the United States. California has the largest Asian-American/Pacific Islander population in the United States.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526885
|VIRIN:
|150519-N-RG587-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104405647
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Asian American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
