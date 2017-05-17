Lance Cpl. Kobe Loonsfoot, a landing support specialist with the Logistics Combat Element, talks about the wild ride hooking massive equipment to the underside of CH-53E Super Stallions and the support provided to the Battalion Landing Team conducting raids curing Composite Training Unit Exercise with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 19:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526882
|VIRIN:
|170517-M-DJ953-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104405632
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
This work, Landing Support delivers 777 and raid support, by GySgt Theresa Seng, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
