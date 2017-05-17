(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Landing Support delivers 777 and raid support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Theresa Seng 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Lance Cpl. Kobe Loonsfoot, a landing support specialist with the Logistics Combat Element, talks about the wild ride hooking massive equipment to the underside of CH-53E Super Stallions and the support provided to the Battalion Landing Team conducting raids curing Composite Training Unit Exercise with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 19:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526882
    VIRIN: 170517-M-DJ953-0001
    Filename: DOD_104405632
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landing Support delivers 777 and raid support, by GySgt Theresa Seng, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Landing Support
    15th Marine Expeditioanry Unit
    Combat Logistisc Batallion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT