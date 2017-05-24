(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week New York 2017: Parade of Ships

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko and Sgt. Ryan Young

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 19:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526881
    VIRIN: 170534-M-UF827-084
    Filename: DOD_104405544
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2017: Parade of Ships, by LCpl Gloria Lepko and Sgt Ryan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    NYC
    New York
    USS Kearsarge
    Fleet Week
    USN
    naval ships
    Fleet Week New York 2017

