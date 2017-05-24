U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 19:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526881
|VIRIN:
|170534-M-UF827-084
|Filename:
|DOD_104405544
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2017: Parade of Ships, by LCpl Gloria Lepko and Sgt Ryan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
