    JBLM Hosts Tactical Surgery Exercise.

    JBLM, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Sgt. Kelly Wiebe 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Medical units, like any other units, have to be prepared to do their job out of a tent while deployed. Lieutenant Colonel Joanna Branstetter tells us about one such exercise on JBLM.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 18:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526879
    VIRIN: 170524-A-XD395-001
    Filename: DOD_104405467
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JBLM, US
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM Hosts Tactical Surgery Exercise., by SGT Kelly Wiebe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    5th MPAD
    SGT Kelly Wiebe
    Madigan Army Medical Hospital
    Joanna Branstetter

