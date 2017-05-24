(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Parade of Ships

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Cpl. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    They're here! Fleet Week New York kicked off with the Parade of Ships today, May 24, 2017 in New York City. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526873
    VIRIN: 170524-M-JM651-925
    Filename: DOD_104405425
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parade of Ships, by Cpl Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fleet
    York
    New
    Week
    ships
    Parade
    Times
    Square
    of
    2017
    FWNY2017

