They're here! Fleet Week New York kicked off with the Parade of Ships today, May 24, 2017 in New York City. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 18:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526873
|VIRIN:
|170524-M-JM651-925
|Filename:
|DOD_104405425
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Parade of Ships, by Cpl Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
