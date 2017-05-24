(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inherent Resolve Commander Briefs Reporters

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, briefs reporters at the Pentagon via satellite from Baghdad, May 24, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 18:35
    Category: Briefings
    Syria
    Iraq
    DoD News
    ISIS
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR
