Army, Marine Corps Officials Testify Before House Armed Services Subcommittee

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526863" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Lt. Gen. John Murray, deputy chief of staff; Army Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology; Brig. Gen. Joe Shrader, commanding general of Marine Corps Systems Command; and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gary Thomas, deputy commandant for programs and resources, testify on the fiscal year 2018 ground force modernization budget request before the House Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on tactical air and land forces, May 24, 2017.