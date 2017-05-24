(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army, Marine Corps Officials Testify Before House Armed Services Subcommittee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Army Lt. Gen. John Murray, deputy chief of staff; Army Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology; Brig. Gen. Joe Shrader, commanding general of Marine Corps Systems Command; and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gary Thomas, deputy commandant for programs and resources, testify on the fiscal year 2018 ground force modernization budget request before the House Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on tactical air and land forces, May 24, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 17:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 526863
    Filename: DOD_104405322
    Length: 00:43:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
