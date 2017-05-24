Army, Marine Corps Officials Testify Before House Armed Services Subcommittee

Army Lt. Gen. John Murray, deputy chief of staff; Army Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology; Brig. Gen. Joe Shrader, commanding general of Marine Corps Systems Command; and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gary Thomas, deputy commandant for programs and resources, testify on the fiscal year 2018 ground force modernization budget request before the House Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on tactical air and land forces, May 24, 2017.
05.24.2017
05.24.2017
Briefings
WASHINGTON, DC, US
