Allison Stiller, performing the duties of assistant secretary
of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; Navy Vice Adm. William Lescher, deputy chief of naval operations, integration of capabilities and resources; and Lt. Gen. Robert Walsh, deputy Marine Corps commandant of combat development and integration, testify at a House Armed Services Committee's subcommittee hearing on sea power and projection of forces, May 24, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 17:39
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|526856
|Filename:
|DOD_104405285
|Length:
|01:28:22
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Officials Testify on Sea Power, Projection Forces Budget, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
