    Officials Testify on Sea Power, Projection Forces Budget

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Allison Stiller, performing the duties of assistant secretary
    of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; Navy Vice Adm. William Lescher, deputy chief of naval operations, integration of capabilities and resources; and Lt. Gen. Robert Walsh, deputy Marine Corps commandant of combat development and integration, testify at a House Armed Services Committee's subcommittee hearing on sea power and projection of forces, May 24, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 17:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 526856
    Filename: DOD_104405285
    Length: 01:28:22
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officials Testify on Sea Power, Projection Forces Budget, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    DoD News

