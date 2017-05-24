Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gives the commencement speech at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation, May 24, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 16:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|526840
|Filename:
|DOD_104405182
|Length:
|00:22:16
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|44
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dunford Provides Commencement at USAFA Graduation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT