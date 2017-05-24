(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dunford Provides Commencement at USAFA Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gives the commencement speech at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation, May 24, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 526840
    Filename: DOD_104405182
    Length: 00:22:16
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 44
    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dunford Provides Commencement at USAFA Graduation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Chairman
    DOD News
    Joe Dunford
    latest videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT