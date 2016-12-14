11th MEU Marines execute artillery training during Exercise Alligator Dagger

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit executing artillery training during Exercise Alligator Dagger in Djibouti, December 2016. The exercise involved all three ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and enabled the Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU to conduct the comprehensive amphibious operations that kept their skills ready for crisis response and contingency operations throughout the Middle East and Horn of Africa. The Marines in this b-roll are loading and firing 155mm rounds from an M777 Howitzer.
|12.14.2016
Date Posted: 05.24.2017
|B-Roll
|526838
|161214-M-SA496-001
|DOD_104405150
|00:02:39
|DJ
|5
|1
|1
|0
