(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    11th MEU Marines execute artillery training during Exercise Alligator Dagger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    12.14.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zachery Laning 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit executing artillery training during Exercise Alligator Dagger in Djibouti, December 2016. The exercise involved all three ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and enabled the Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU to conduct the comprehensive amphibious operations that kept their skills ready for crisis response and contingency operations throughout the Middle East and Horn of Africa. The Marines in this b-roll are loading and firing 155mm rounds from an M777 Howitzer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526838
    VIRIN: 161214-M-SA496-001
    Filename: DOD_104405150
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines execute artillery training during Exercise Alligator Dagger, by LCpl Zachery Laning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    m777 Howitzer
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    BLT 1/4
    Arty

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT