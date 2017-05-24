More than 5,100 runners participated in the 10th anniversary of the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon, May 21, 2017, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The Historic Half Marathon is one of the races that comprises the Marine Corps Marathon race series.
This work, Historic Half Marathon 2017, by LCpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
