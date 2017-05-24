(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    More than 5,100 runners participated in the 10th anniversary of the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon, May 21, 2017, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The Historic Half Marathon is part of the Marine Corps Marathon race series.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526833
    VIRIN: 170524-M-IP911-223
    Filename: DOD_104405067
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic Half Marathon 2017, by LCpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Virginia
    Commitment
    DMA
    Fredericksburg
    Run
    Race
    10th anniversary
    Historic Half
    Historic Half Marathon
    DMAPROD

