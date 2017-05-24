(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USMC, Navy Officials Testify at Budget Hearing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Sean J. Stackley, acting secretary of the Navy; Navy Adm. John M. Richardson, chief of naval operations; and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller, testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on defense, May 24, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 15:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 526820
    Filename: DOD_104404799
    Length: 01:34:16
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC, Navy Officials Testify at Budget Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine Commandant
    Budget
    John Richardson
    Senate Appropriations Committee
    Budget Hearing
    DoD News
    Robert Neller
