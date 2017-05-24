Sean J. Stackley, acting secretary of the Navy; Navy Adm. John M. Richardson, chief of naval operations; and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller, testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on defense, May 24, 2017.
|05.24.2017
|05.24.2017 15:13
|Briefings
|526820
|DOD_104404799
|01:34:16
|DC, US
|22
|4
|4
|0
This work, USMC, Navy Officials Testify at Budget Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
