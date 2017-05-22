(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Lt. Jayson McCauslin junior leader training interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZHYTOMYR, UKRAINE

    05.22.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    1st Lt. Jayson McCauslin, a member of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assigned to the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine, discusses being a member of a mobile training team sent to Zhytomyr, Ukraine to train Ukrainian junior non-commissioned officers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 526815
    VIRIN: 170522-A-RH707-979
    Filename: DOD_104404779
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: ZHYTOMYR, UA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Jayson McCauslin junior leader training interview, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of State
    NATO
    Thunderbirds
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Europe
    Combined Training
    Army Training
    US Army Europe
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    military
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    USAREUR
    Ukrainian Army
    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Yavoriv
    45th
    45 IBCT
    IPSC
    JMTG-U
    Joint Multinational Training Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT