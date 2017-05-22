1st Lt. Jayson McCauslin, a member of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assigned to the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine, discusses being a member of a mobile training team sent to Zhytomyr, Ukraine to train Ukrainian junior non-commissioned officers.
|05.22.2017
|05.24.2017 16:10
|Interviews
|526815
|170522-A-RH707-979
|DOD_104404779
|00:03:23
|ZHYTOMYR, UA
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Jayson McCauslin junior leader training interview, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
