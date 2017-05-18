Moody Airmen go through pre-assessment before being selected for the Army Air Assault school.
Army PT test (push-ups, situps, 2mi. run)
"Smoke Sessions"
Air Assault Obstacle Course
12mi. Ruck March
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526807
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-VC142-974
|Filename:
|DOD_104404495
|Length:
|00:29:06
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Assault Assessment, by SrA Kyle Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT