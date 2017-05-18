(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Assault Assessment

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Saunders 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Moody Airmen go through pre-assessment before being selected for the Army Air Assault school.

    Army PT test (push-ups, situps, 2mi. run)
    "Smoke Sessions"
    Air Assault Obstacle Course
    12mi. Ruck March

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526807
    VIRIN: 170518-F-VC142-974
    Filename: DOD_104404495
    Length: 00:29:06
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault Assessment, by SrA Kyle Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    Florida
    Air Assault
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Moody
    AAA
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    820 BDG
    93d AGOW
    820th BDG
    Team Moody
    Army Air Assault
    93 AGOW
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    Base Defense Group
    Air Assault Assessment

