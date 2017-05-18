U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division do the coin flip for the NCAA Lacrosse Championship from Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 10:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|526771
|VIRIN:
|170518-A-PG801-031
|Filename:
|DOD_104403907
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|JALALABAD AIRFIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Tigershark Coin Flip, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
