U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Stephen Williams throws out the ceremonial first pitch for the NCAA Men's College World Series Military Appreciation Night from Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 10:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|526767
|VIRIN:
|170518-A-PG801-030
|Filename:
|DOD_104403888
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|JALALABAD AIRFIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Stephen Williams First Pitch, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT