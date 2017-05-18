(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Seth Salerno First Pitch

    JALALABAD AIRFIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    05.18.2017

    Video by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Seth Salerno assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division throws out the ceremonial first pitch for the NCAA Men's College World Series Military Appreciation Night from Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 10:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 526765
    VIRIN: 170518-A-PG801-029
    Filename: DOD_104403883
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: JALALABAD AIRFIELD, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Seth Salerno First Pitch, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    NCAA
    First Pitch

