U.S. Army Sgt. Seth Salerno assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division throws out the ceremonial first pitch for the NCAA Men's College World Series Military Appreciation Night from Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 10:43
Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|526765
|VIRIN:
|170518-A-PG801-029
|Filename:
|DOD_104403883
|Length:
|00:00:11
Location:
|JALALABAD AIRFIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Seth Salerno First Pitch, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
