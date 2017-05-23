(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Northeast

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    170523-N-EO381-001 NEW YORK (May 23, 2017) Navy Band Northeast performed at Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell as part of Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 23. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Northeast, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

