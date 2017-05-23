video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526754" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

170523-N-EO381-001 NEW YORK (May 23, 2017) Navy Band Northeast performed at Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell as part of Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 23. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins/Released)