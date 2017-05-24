(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    170524-N-DT061-001 NEW YORK (May 24, 2017) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey takes off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport heading for USS KEARSARGE (LHD 3) in support of Fleet Week New York.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 08:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526740
    VIRIN: 170524-N-DT061-001
    Filename: DOD_104403630
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: MANHATTAN, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    fwny2017

