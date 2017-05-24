170524-N-DT061-001 NEW YORK (May 24, 2017) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey takes off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport heading for USS KEARSARGE (LHD 3) in support of Fleet Week New York.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 08:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526740
|VIRIN:
|170524-N-DT061-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104403630
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
