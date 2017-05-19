U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, have their annual Airborne Operation family day at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2017. Spouses and family members observe Airborne Operation during family day. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 03:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526708
|VIRIN:
|170519-A-EO786-385
|Filename:
|DOD_104403166
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Paratroopers Family Day, by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT