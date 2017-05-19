(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Paratroopers Family Day

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.19.2017

    Video by Matthias Fruth 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, have their annual Airborne Operation family day at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2017. Spouses and family members observe Airborne Operation during family day. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 03:07
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Paratroopers Family Day, by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Family day
    TSC
    Grafenwoehr
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment
    4th Battalion
    Aviation
    Training Area
    7th Army Training Commands
    Airborne Operation Paratroopers

    • LEAVE A COMMENT