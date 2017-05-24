video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Saber Strike 17 kicks off with several amphibious transportation elements delivering gear, equipment, and vehicles needed from caves across the Baltic Region. Saber Strike 17 is a U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff directed, U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe-led theater exercise that is being conducted at locations throughout the Baltic region and Poland. Latvia is the lead host nation for the exercise featuring deterrence-oriented field exercises of the NATO Enhanced Forward-Presence Battle Groups along with allied and partner nations.