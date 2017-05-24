(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saber Strike 17 Kicks Off

    VENTSPILS, LATVIA

    05.24.2017

    Video by Cpl. Devan Barnett 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Saber Strike 17 kicks off with several amphibious transportation elements delivering gear, equipment, and vehicles needed from caves across the Baltic Region. Saber Strike 17 is a U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff directed, U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe-led theater exercise that is being conducted at locations throughout the Baltic region and Poland. Latvia is the lead host nation for the exercise featuring deterrence-oriented field exercises of the NATO Enhanced Forward-Presence Battle Groups along with allied and partner nations.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 08:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526705
    VIRIN: 170524-M-QY382-614
    Filename: DOD_104403163
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: VENTSPILS, LV 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Strike 17 Kicks Off, by Cpl Devan Barnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

