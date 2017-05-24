Saber Strike 17 kicks off with several amphibious transportation elements delivering gear, equipment, and vehicles needed from caves across the Baltic Region. Saber Strike 17 is a U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff directed, U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe-led theater exercise that is being conducted at locations throughout the Baltic region and Poland. Latvia is the lead host nation for the exercise featuring deterrence-oriented field exercises of the NATO Enhanced Forward-Presence Battle Groups along with allied and partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 08:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526705
|VIRIN:
|170524-M-QY382-614
|Filename:
|DOD_104403163
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|VENTSPILS, LV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Saber Strike 17 Kicks Off, by Cpl Devan Barnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
