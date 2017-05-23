Equipment Validation VO/SOT

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narrator:

Before heading into the massive maneuver area, known as the box, at the National Training Center. Starkville based Second Battalion 114th Field Artillery Regiment is ensuring that their equipment is battle ready.

-SB1: (Run time: 00:17:00)

Narrator:

Equipment validation is performed before the units start their missions. Success in the field starts with proper checks and maintenance before the missions begin.

-SB2: (Run time: 00:10:00)

Narrator:

The National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California includes over 4,000 local and state wide Guardsmen.