Narrator:
Before heading into the massive maneuver area, known as the box, at the National Training Center. Starkville based Second Battalion 114th Field Artillery Regiment is ensuring that their equipment is battle ready.
-SB1: (Run time: 00:17:00)
Narrator:
Equipment validation is performed before the units start their missions. Success in the field starts with proper checks and maintenance before the missions begin.
-SB2: (Run time: 00:10:00)
Narrator:
The National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California includes over 4,000 local and state wide Guardsmen.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 03:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526700
|VIRIN:
|170523-Z-SA452-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104403158
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Equipment Validation VO/SOT, by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT