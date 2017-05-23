(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Equipment Validation VO/SOT

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Narrator:
    Before heading into the massive maneuver area, known as the box, at the National Training Center. Starkville based Second Battalion 114th Field Artillery Regiment is ensuring that their equipment is battle ready.
    -SB1: (Run time: 00:17:00)
    Narrator:
    Equipment validation is performed before the units start their missions. Success in the field starts with proper checks and maintenance before the missions begin.
    -SB2: (Run time: 00:10:00)
    Narrator:
    The National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California includes over 4,000 local and state wide Guardsmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 03:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526700
    VIRIN: 170523-Z-SA452-002
    Filename: DOD_104403158
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipment Validation VO/SOT, by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    155NTC17

