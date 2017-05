video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN 03.10.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

Brigadier General D. A. Sims from the US Army was the commanding general of Task Force Forge, the Resolute Support’s mission to Train, Advise, and Assist in Helmand province. Nearing the end of his deployment in April 2017, he gave his reflections on the mission in Helmand and how it differs from his previous deployments.