The Operational Readiness Cycle: ANA in Training

HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN 03.08.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

The Operational Readiness Cycle is an 8 week training program, designed by the Resolute Support in partnership with the Afghan National Army. Its focus is to develop and grow combat power of the ANA‘s 215th corps, across the air of operations in Helmand, one of Afghanistan‘s most contested provinces.



As part of the ORC current and future operations are synchronized, while troops are rotated through field duty, training and refit cycles. The course consists of individual and collective tasks, such as basic riffle markmanship, platoon and company level tactics and Counter-IEDs techniques. After 8 weeks of training the soldiers report for duty in their area of opperation.



U.S. Army Captain Victor Nunchuck, says that Resolute Support has seen greatly improved capability with the Afghan soldiers that undertake the training: „When they first come in they‘re pretty raw and then once they‘ve graduated they are ready to go back out and get in the fight in Helmand province.“



Resolute Support‘s Mission, to Train, Advise, and Assist was led in Helmand province by the U.S. Army‘s unit Task Force Forge until April 29 2017, when the U.S. Marines-led unit Task Force SouthWest assumed the Helmand advisory mission.

