    Live Fire Movement Assault Training in Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A b-roll package featuring Soldiers from 1-5 Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division performing movement assault live fire training at Rodriguez Live Fire Range in the Republic of Korea. The b-roll features several action sequences of Soldiers firing into targets and assaulting a building

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 01:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Movement Assault Training in Korea, by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th Infantry Division
    Korea
    US Army Pacific
    Infantry
    Readiness
    Training
    Eighth Army
    Arctic Wolves

