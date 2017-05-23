A b-roll package featuring Soldiers from 1-5 Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division performing movement assault live fire training at Rodriguez Live Fire Range in the Republic of Korea. The b-roll features several action sequences of Soldiers firing into targets and assaulting a building
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 01:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526676
|VIRIN:
|170524-A-GJ532-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104402459
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Live Fire Movement Assault Training in Korea, by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
