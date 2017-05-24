Enhanced Forward Presence - Poland

A US-led battlegroup including troops from Romania and the United Kingdom has begun deployment to Poland. The move will see around 1,000 troops along with vehicles and equipment stationed in the northern Polish town of Orzysz. It is part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence decided at the Warsaw Summit in July 2016. The battlegroup forms part of NATO’s defence and deterrence measures.
NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence will see four new deployments that bring multinational battalion-sized battlegroups into Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to respond to changing security environments in the eastern part of the Alliance.
Footage includes various shots of American, British and Romanian soldiers preparing equipment and vehicles for deployment, shots of soldiers preparing to deploy and aerial shots of US Stryker vehicles in a road convoy.
