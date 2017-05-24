(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Enhanced Forward Presence - Lithuania

    LITHUANIA

    05.24.2017

    NATO is enhancing its forward presence in the eastern part of the Alliance, with four multinational battalion-size battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, on a rotational basis.

    These battalion-size battlegroups, led by the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and the United States respectively, will be robust, multinational, combat-ready forces demonstrating the strength of the transatlantic bond, and making clear that an attack on one Ally would be considered an attack on the whole Alliance.


    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 00:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526672
    Filename: DOD_104402293
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: LT
    nato
    Lithuania

