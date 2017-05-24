(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spanish troops prepare to deploy to Latvia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    05.24.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    The Spanish Army is deploying a heavy armoured unit abroad for the first time as part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence in the east of the Alliance.
    Around 300 troops, 250 of which are from the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Extremadura XI, including a logistics unit and a team of engineers, will constitute the second biggest contingent of the Latvian-based multinational battlegroup led by Canada. The battlegroup will also be supported by Albania, Italy, Poland and Slovenia.
    The Spanish unit will also support with Leopard 2E main battle tanks and Pizarro combat vehicles. The deployment will last six months.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 00:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526668
    Filename: DOD_104402199
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    nato
    spanish

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT