Spanish troops prepare to deploy to Latvia

The Spanish Army is deploying a heavy armoured unit abroad for the first time as part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence in the east of the Alliance.
Around 300 troops, 250 of which are from the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Extremadura XI, including a logistics unit and a team of engineers, will constitute the second biggest contingent of the Latvian-based multinational battlegroup led by Canada. The battlegroup will also be supported by Albania, Italy, Poland and Slovenia.
The Spanish unit will also support with Leopard 2E main battle tanks and Pizarro combat vehicles. The deployment will last six months.
LEAVE A COMMENT